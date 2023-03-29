MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Police announced they are looking for a suspected car burglar in the Oaks Subdivision.

According to GPD, they are currently in the area of Turpins Glen and Regents Walk. The person they are looking for is on-foot and is believed to be responsible for multiple car burglaries.

Reports say the suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie with an orange stripe and carrying a gray and pink backpack.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.