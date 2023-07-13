MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Police responded to two calls regarding shooting suspect Larry Pickens earlier this month at another location of Campbell Clinic.

Pickens, 29, made his first court appearance Thursday in connection with Tuesday’s fatal shooting of Dr. Benjamin Mauck at the Campbell Clinic location on Poplar Avenue in Collierville.

According to Germantown Police records, officers were called twice on July 5 to disturbance calls involving Pickens at another location of the clinic on Wolf River Boulevard in Germantown, about seven miles from the Collierville location.

Campbell Clinic staff reported to police that Pickens was exhibiting “unusual behavior.” Pickens left the property, but returned a short time later, prompting the second call, police said.

He was issued a trespass warning by police at the request of clinic staff.

“There were no threats of violence made by Mr. Pickens,” police noted.

Pickens, 29, is being held on a $1.2 million bond on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault. He told the judge Thursday he could not make bail and had no attorney. The case has been reset to July 20.