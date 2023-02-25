MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Germantown Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own on Saturday.

The GPD said that Senior Patrol Officer Michael Evans died on Friday, February 24. A cause of death was not provided.

In a statement provided to WREG, the Germantown Police said:

“Officer Evans dedicated his life to serving others. Prior to joining the Germantown Police Department in 2014, he served in the United States Army for nearly nine years. He was a decorated infantryman completing two tours of duty in Iraq.

His service to the Germantown community has been exemplary. He was a dedicated, compassionate, and courageous officer who was highly regarded by every member of the department. Officer Evans had a passion for life and laughter, and he will be missed dearly by all who knew him.“

