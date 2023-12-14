MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown Police are investigating after almost a dozen cars were broken into all a few miles from each other on Tuesday.

According to reports, nine cars were broken into. There was also an attempted home burglary. All of the calls came in within hours– some even minutes apart.

The following reports were provided by GPD:

December 12, 2023

6:00 a.m.

7900 block of Cross Village Drive

Theft From a Motor Vehicle

A victim’s vehicle was entered and items were taken.

6:16 a.m.

7700 block of Old Village Cove

Theft From a Motor Vehicle

A victim’s vehicle was entered and items were taken.

6:30 a.m.

2900 block of Cross Village Cove

Theft From a Motor Vehicle

A victim’s vehicle was entered and items were taken.

6:45 a.m.

2900 block of Cross Village Cove

Theft From a Motor Vehicle

An attempt was made to enter the victim’s vehicle.

6:50 a.m.

2900 block of Cross Country Drive

Theft From a Motor Vehicle

A victim’s vehicle was entered and no items were taken.

9:00 a.m.

7600 block of Cross Village Drive

Theft From a Motor Vehicle

A victim’s vehicle was entered and items were taken.

9:16 a.m.

7700 block of Cross Village Drive

Theft From a Motor Vehicle

A victim’s vehicle was entered and no items were taken.

9:45 a.m.

8000 block of Ridgetown Lane

Burglary

A subject attempted to enter a residence without consent.

1:24 p.m.

7900 block of Wolf River Boulevard

Theft of Property

A victim reported that checks were taken from her residence.

3:56 p.m.

7500 block of Poplar Avenue

Theft of Property

A victim reported that her purse was taken while she dined at a restaurant.

5:40 p.m.

8200 block of San Augustine Lane

Theft From a Motor Vehicle

A victim’s vehicle was entered and no items were taken.

8:44 p.m.

2900 block of Crye Crest Cove

Theft From a Motor Vehicle

A victim’s vehicle was entered and items were taken.

As of now, there is no word on if any of these break-ins are related.