MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Germantown Police Department is issuing a warning about a telephone scam targeting Germantown citizens.

Germantown Police say scammers are calling citizens disguised as members of the police department and making false claims about subpoenas and warrants.

Germantown Police say the callers have even spoofed the police department’s phone number.

The Germantown Police Department says it does not collect fines or fees “at any time in any manner.”

If you get a call from someone claiming to be with the Germantown Police Department, police urge you to verify the call by calling the department at 901-754-7222.