GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown city leaders handed out drinking water to residents Saturday morning while officials continue flushing and neutralizing its water system after it was contaminated Thursday.

Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo was with several other city leaders and volunteers handing out free cases of bottled water to people who live there.

“Trying to get as much water to people so that they can do some of the things that’s normal in their day-to-day lives,” Palazzolo said.

Some residents in the town woke up Saturday morning still without electricity and drinkable water.

The need for drinking water continues after the results for the first round of water sample testing were delayed by an overnight power outage at the MLGW testing lab. The city’s mayor said several agencies are working together to make sure the water is 100 percent safe before they lift the alert.

“We don’t want to be that city that you read about that doesn’t take these things seriously. We take this seriously because providing safety and welfare to our community, that’s in the public good and the public interest,” Palazzolo said.

Germantown issued the emergency water alert after a generator being used to power the Southern Avenue water treatment facility during a power outage began leaking diesel fuel into a water reservoir that supplies the city. An estimated 100 gallons of fuel was spilled into a reservoir that holds 4.2 million gallons.

Organizers said more people showed up Saturday for the water drive, showing that the need in Germantown is definitely there.

“We are giving out a lot more water today, so in addition to this Collierville, our neighbors to the east have graciously agreed to let our residents come to baily station school with their own containers and they can have an unlimited amount of water allowed us to,” said Germantown Alderman Scott Sanders.

City officials said crews pulled an additional 15 samples for testing early Saturday morning.