MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a water and sanitary sewer credit for residential customers Monday night.

Officials said the one-time credit of $27.50 will provide relief for the cost of water used for flushing during the city’s water crisis. It will begin appearing on billing statements immediately.

The credit was approved by the State of Tennessee Comptroller.

Officials said bills scheduled to be mailed Aug. 3 and 10 were held in anticipation of the credit, but billing will continue this week.

This comes almost a week after Germantown officials said a subcommittee voted against issuing the water bill credits.