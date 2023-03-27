MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are still lingering questions after a Germantown man was arrested and charged with the death of a 4-month-old child.

Police said they were called to a home off Pine Valley Lane regarding the death of the infant. Investigators told us the child had injuries consistent with abuse and neglect.

David Taylor, 22, has been charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.

WREG spoke with Virginia Stallworth, the Executive Director of the Memphis Child Advocacy Center.

“It is very sad, it is very horrific, it is an incredible loss for that child’s future obviously, for the family and the community at large,” Stallworth said.

As of Monday, police have not made the details surrounding the child’s death public. Those who live at the home told us, “no comment” about the incident.

However, people we talked to who are familiar with the case told us they’re shocked by the charges Taylor is facing and believe there is more to the story.

While the neighborhood is left in mourning the loss of such a little life, Stallworth said it’s crucial everyone does their part to protect children if they suspect something is wrong.

“It is not only our moral responsibility but it is our legal responsibility to report abuse and neglect. We as adults have that responsibility whether that’s in your neighborhood or your house of worship, anywhere where you are around children if you see something, you should say something and make that report,” Stallworth said.

Taylor is being held on a $500,000 bond.

To report suspected child abuse, call the Tennessee Child Abuse Hotline at 1-877-237-0004 or submit an online report here.