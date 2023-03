MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Germantown man has been arrested and charged in the death of a 4-month-old child.

David Taylor, 22, has been charged with Aggravated Child Abuse and Aggravated Child Neglect, Germantown police said. Taylor is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

Officers found the child not breathing, and CPR in progress, when they responded to 8236 Pine Valley Lane on Wednesday. The child was pronounced dead at a Germantown hospital.