MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old Germantown man is accused of hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene in Oxford, Mississippi.

Oxford Police responded to a pedestrian hit at South Lamar and Pierce Avenue at 1 a.m. Monday, just an hour after New Years Eve.

Officers aided the pedestrian, who was flown to Regional One hospital in Memphis. The victim is now in serious but stable condition, police said.

Parker Wesley Nannie was found a short time later, and was arrested and charged. He was issued a $10,000 bond by a judge.