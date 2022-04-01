MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents of teens at one Germantown high school are being warned about letting their children bring what are called “splat guns” to school.

An email from the Administration at Houston High School to parents addresses concerns over splat guns and their potential danger, eluding to a possible incident recently at the high school.

“We wanted to make all of our Houston families aware of concern we have recently encountered on our campus.”

According to the Germantown Police Department, officers took a report at the high school on March 25 involving a splat gun, but no further details were released because juveniles were involved and there was no information on whether anyone was injured.

The Germantown Municipal School District has neither confirmed not denied an incident took place involving a splat gun.

Splat guns like this fire small gel beads that expand after being placed in water for a few hours.

The beads, called Orbeeze Balls, are loaded into a bottle on the gun and fired at high velocity, exceeding 200 feet per second with the potential to cause injury.

Across the country injuries have been reported, some linked to what’s called the Tik Tok “Orbeeze Challenge” where innocent bystanders have been shot numerous times.

The email from Houston High did not refer to the Orbeeze Challenge but stated the following:

“Splat guns, like paint ball guns, can be fun when used correctly and in a safe place. Houston High School is not that place. Splat guns pose a safety risk to all students and staff and will not be tolerated on campus. Any student caught with a splat gun on campus will face disciplinary action.”

This splat gun, the Gel Blaster Surge, claims to be recommended for ages 9 and up and is fully automatic.

Gel Blaster Surge, a splat gun kit recommend for children aged 9 and up.

10 year old Max Sesti got the feel of an unloaded Gel Blaster with his mom’s permission.

‘I’ve heard about them on Tik Tok,” he said.

The kit comes with plastic protective eyewear, which Max believes would prevent injuries.

“If they don’t have the glasses don’t do it cause you could get shot in the eye and you might have to go to the ER or something,” he said.

The Germantown Municipal School District emailed a statement Friday afternoon saying in part

“Our safety team noticed a national trend in students bringing these toys to school. This email was intended to alert parents to the concern, discuss it with their children, and to be aware of the potential consequences.”