MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a threat, Germantown Police reported.

Police said Germantown dispatch received a phone call threatening the school.

The school are releasing students early due to the threat made. Dismissal began shortly before noon.

School officials later said that reports of a shooter on campus are false. There was no gun found and no violence at the school.

Germantown Police said there have been no immediate threats located at the school and are still investigating the incident.

