MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Germantown and Bartlett are experiencing issues with the 911 system, the Germantown Police Department and Bartlett Police Department said on Saturday.

Officials are working to repair the problem as quickly as possible. In the meantime, residents are urged to contact Germantown Emergency Services at 901-754-7222 or 901-754-1414.

This is a developing story. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available. Check back later for further updates.