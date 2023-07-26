MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown officials said the emergency order could be lifted by Thursday and addressed the community’s concerns in Wednesday’s update on the city’s water crisis.

Public Works and fire department crews were flushing and testing areas of Germantown that are currently under an order not to drink the water Wednesday.

The push came after city leaders updated residents with a recorded statement Tuesday night.

“Over the last 24 hours, the city’s environmental consultant NSAFE identified additional contamination deeper in the soil immediately surrounding a pipe carrying clean water from the treatment plant into the underground reservoir,” said Bo Mills, Public Works director.

Mills said the pipe has been repaired and the soil is being replaced after a breach in the pipe allowed the fuel in the soil to enter the reservoir.

The city said they are nearly finished with their investigation on possible causes of the incident but preliminary findings indicate diesel fuel overflowed during the generator refueling process on Wednesday.

As far as when the order will be lifted, leaders said if everything goes according to plan, the order being lifted to commence service line flushing for some areas could be as soon as Thursday.

However, with good test results and TDEC concurrence and if there are any unforeseen situations or more time-consuming request then it could take up to several more days.

City officials are asking residents to immediately turn off irrigation systems until further notice to help build pressure in the system to prepare for the demand that will be needed during the residential flushing effort, which is expected to begin within the next 24 hours.

The city will let residents know when they can use their irrigation system.

They are also encouraging residents to sign up for text, voice, or email emergency alerts from the City of Germantown. You can enroll by calling 901-979-9955, texting “Alert” to 901-979-9955, or visiting Germantown-TN.gov/Alert.

Residents can also get emergency alerts via their Alexa-enabled smart speakers just by saying “Alexa, enable Hyper-Reach” and follow the Alexa-provided instructions.

The City of Germantown released their answers to a list of frequently asked questions submitted by residents. You can see them here.

If you have questions you’d like to ask city officials, you can submit them here.