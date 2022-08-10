MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 37-year-old man drowned Tuesday while trying to save a child who had fallen into a drainage culvert in Riverdale Park in Germantown, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Horace William Drennan of Memphis.

Germantown police and fire responded to the park on Neshoba Road at 6:17 Tuesday evening for a report that a child had fallen in the water, city officials said in a news release.



Drainage culvert at Riverdale Park in Germantown (Bria Jones, WREG)

The child’s father and his football coach, Drennan, went into the water to find the child.

The child and his father emerged from the ditch on the north side of Neshoba. Drennan did not.

When Drennan was eventually found by first responders, he was taken to Methodist Germantown, where he was pronounced dead. The child and his father were treated and released from the hospital.

Germantown authorities have not released further information. WREG is interviewing witnesses to learn more about this incident.