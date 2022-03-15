MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Tennessee state lawmakers are considering legislation that would give the city of Germantown control of Germantown Elementary, Middle and High Schools. We’re closely following that bill as it’s set to be discussed by a committee Tuesday.

Tennessee State Representative Mark White said he ran a bill last year to bring negotiations to the table between Germantown and what’s now Memphis Shelby County Schools. He pulled the bill at the end of session but said over the course of the last year or so there have been 13 meetings between the parties.

The schools are currently run by Memphis Shelby County Schools.

White, who is sponsoring the bill, said the management change is a long time in the making.

“This has been in something in the process since 2013 when we created the municipal school districts for Shelby County,” said Rep. Mark White. “Since that time Germantown has wanted to get the schools back in their geographic boundaries so that they can maintain the properties and maintain the schools.”

He said the meetings about the Germantown Elementary, Middle and High or “the 3 G’s” have been agreeable.

“But when it basically comes down to what is the value of the buildings and the property? And so we have a bill now, been asked to just run the bill and let’s see if we can’t push this over the goal post and make it happen,” White said. “The number one thing as long as we protect the current students going there which is what school is all about, then we can work everything else out.”

Memphis Shelby County Schools told us it’s aware of the pending legislation, saying in the following statement:

“The ownership and operation of the “3Gs” is a settled issue. The proposed legislation seeks to resurrect all matters stemming from federal court litigation involving the demerger. However, our General Counsel is monitoring the proposed legislation and its potential impact on our District and exploring all legal remedies that may be available regarding the issue.“

If passed in a subcommittee, the bill would move to another committee.