GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A water emergency coupled with power outages has many in the city of Germantown desperate for relief.

Right now, Germantown officials say the water is only good for flushing, as the city drains and tests its municipal water supply after a diesel spill leak from a generator following Tuesday’s severe weather.

The situation is leaving business at a standstill for many restaurants. Against many odds, Memphis Pizza Cafe in Germantown was open — but only for to-go orders.

“It’s noon on a Friday. Normally this place would be packed with people. We’d have a good bit going on right now, and it looks like a ghost town,” manager Jessee Morris said.

He says the water woes come on the heels of a power outage due to the same storm.

“It’s like putting out one fire, dealing with another one,” Morris said.

Thursday, Germantown officials issued a warning about the contaminated water.

A city spokesperson said Friday, “The city still remains hopeful that things will be resolved today.”

However, on radio station 98.1 Friday morning, one alderman said the problem may not be be rectified until Saturday.

Meanwhile, Morris says his store is barely getting by.

“I had to go to the store to buy as much water as possible to be able to get our product to make like sauce, dough,” he said. “We have nothing to drink today but we’ve been using that water to wash our hands.”

He said those guidelines have been OK’d by a health inspector.

“We had a health department person come through just a little while ago to see what process we are doing and according to them, we are doing the right thing to at least do our to-go business,” Morris said.

But what if this continues?

“I really don’t know how this whole weekend we could operate with no water,” he said.

The city says water testing is underway. They are now giving out free cases of bottled water until 7 p.m at Forest Hill Elementary.