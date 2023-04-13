MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for a triple homicide in Georgia was captured in Memphis Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Federal officials say on Feb. 18, Michael Carter Sr., 54, and his son Michael Carter Jr., 19, were shot to death at a Motel 6 in Columbus, Georgia. The mother, 50-year-old Tonya Carter, and a 4-year-old were also shot.

Tonya Carter died at the hospital two weeks later but the toddler survived.

The Columbus County Police Department issued felony murder and aggravated assault warrants for Jerimiah Walker, 19.

The USMS Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Albany, Georgia, adopted the case and developed information that Walker fled to Memphis.

Thursday morning, the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force in Memphis, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team, and Memphis Police Fugitive Team tracked Walker to the 2200 block of Eldridge Avenue.

Officials say Walker tried to escape through a side window but retreated into the house. Eventually, he surrendered and was arrested without incident.

Walker was taken to the Shelby County Jail to await extradition to Georgia.