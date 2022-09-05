MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who told police he’d been drinking on Beale Street this weekend was charged with vehicular homicide after he hit a vehicle at Central and Highland, killing a man.

Pieter Brink, 27, of Bainbridge, Georgia, was also charged by police with reckless driving and disregarding a light. He is in the Shelby County Jail on $50,000 bond with a court hearing set for Tuesday.

Witnesses told police they saw Brink driving his Chevy Silverado at a reckless speed eastbound on Central Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, when he ran through a stop light at Highland Street.

His truck crashed into a Chevy Traverse driven by Zarion Thomas. Thomas was taken to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead.

Results of a blood alcohol test are pending, according to a report, but police say a witness saw Brink having several alcoholic drinks on Beale Street, and Brink admitted the same, according to an affidavit.