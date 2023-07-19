MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man used a hatchet to steal $1,600 from a gas station in the Soulsville area, but the clerk fought back and took the weapon.

The robbery at the BP on South Bellevue Boulevard last Friday was all caught on camera.

Police said a man in a black t-shirt and blue baseball cap pulled an orange and black hatchet from his pants, began swinging the hatchet at the clerk, and demanded that he give him money from the safe.

The victim said the robber got $500 from the cash register and $1,100 from the safe.

Investigators said during the attack, the clerk grabbed the hatchet from the suspect and threw it at the suspect as he was running out of the convenience store.

The hatchet missed the suspect and shattered the glass in the right front door.

The robber got into a black Infiniti SUV with black rims and tinted windows. If you recognize him, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.