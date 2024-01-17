MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police stated that numerous citizens have complained of a gas odor present in the town.

A little after 11 p.m. Tuesday, CPD released the news on social media.

Inspector David Townsend said officials checked with MLGW and the odor was traced to a substation off Highway 72 and Mann Drive.

Reports state that there is a leak from a storage tank that holds the chemical which gives gas its natural scent.

Collierville Fire confirmed it is not natural gas; MLGW is working to repair the leak.