MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials are asking some residents of the Cherry Tree Park subdivision to leave their homes because of an apparent gas leak.

The neighborhood is located off Getwell, just south of College Road. A neighbor told WREG that the gas leak came from a vacant home.

Southaven Police are currently blocking Valley Crest Drive at Summer Knoll Drive. An ATMOS truck is at the scene, but it is unknown how long it will take to stop the leak.

It is unknown how many people have been asked to evacuate their homes.

WREG is working to gather more details. We will provide updates as they become available.