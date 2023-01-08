Gangsta Boo performs at The Run The Jewels Concert at The Tabernacle on January 21, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Gangsta Boo’s funeral will be held on Saturday, January 14. Those who wish to attend must download a free ticket from Eventbrite.

According to her publicist, the service will be held at Brown Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The service will be open to the public.

There will also be a Celebration of Life held for the late rapper. It will take place on Friday, January 13, at Railgarten from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, was found dead at her Whitehaven home on Sunday, January 1.

The investigation into her death continues. WREG will make updates as more information becomes available.