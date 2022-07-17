MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Juanyai Walls was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of two February 2018 shooting deaths and robberies, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said Walls and several Piru Bloods gang members agreed to meet with Devonte Taylor, 19, and Jereme Jones, 19, with plans to rob two rifles from the two teens.

Hours later around 10 a.m., visitors at Fletcher Creek Park in Cordova found Taylor and Jones dead in the front seat of a vehicle. Investigators said both had multiple gunshot wounds from two different weapons.

(L-R) Jai Dillard, Claude Pagou, Kentrell Spight and Juanyai Walls

Walls was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of especially aggravated robbery. He received two life sentences for the murder charges and will be sentenced in August 2022 for the robbery convictions.

Three other people were also charged in the case. Kentrell Spight, 22, pled guilty to the crimes and was sentenced to 35 years without the possibility of parole. The other two defendants are awaiting trial.

This is not the first time Spight has been connected to a murder. In 2019, he was also charged after officers say he shot a 17-year-old in a Taco Bell parking lot in Bartlett.