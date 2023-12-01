MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say burglars made off with around $20,000 worth of gaming consoles and more from a GameStop in Hickory Hill.

Memphis Police responded to the GameStop on Winchester Road at around 2 a.m. November 21.

According to police, four or five men broke into the business and stole various items, including 10 PlayStation five consoles, 11 XBox Series X consoles, one XBox One S console, 26 PlayStation controllers, 11 Nintendo Switch consoles, and a box of used iPhones.

Memphis Police posted pictures of the suspects Friday afternoon. Police have not announced any arrests in this case.

This is the second time a GameStop store has been burglarized in a little over a week. Memphis Police say that early Thursday morning, a GameStop on Austin Peay was one of three businesses targeted by burglars.

According to police, eight or nine suspects stole $6,200 worth of merchandise in that case.

Anyone with information on these burglaries is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.