MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say several people gathered for a game night at a Raleigh apartment were running for cover when one of the guests pulled a gun and opened fire Thursday night.

No one was hurt, but the alleged gunman, Pierre Blackman, 23, was arrested in front of the apartment complex in the 3100 block of Arbor Place South.

The woman who hosted the game night said Blackman became very intoxicated, and several people tried to get him to leave her apartment, but when Blackman got to the door, he pulled out a black handgun from his waistband.

The victim said she pushed Blackman out of the apartment, ran to the nearest closet to hide, and heard multiple gunshots.

According to the affidavit, when officers got there, they saw what appeared to be bullet holes in the apartment door. They said several rounds entered the apartment, striking the interior walls.

Police said they found eight spent shell casings outside the apartment.

Blackman is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He is scheduled to go before a judge on Monday.