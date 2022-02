MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple trees and power lines downed by heavy winds, rain and even ice could be seen in parts of Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi Thursday.

Rain and below freezing temperatures caused slick roads and dangerous conditions.

The photos below are a growing gallery of images detailing storm damage from February 24, 2022.

If you have an image you’d like to share, reach out to us on social media or send us an email.

Photo: Greg Tate WREG

Photo: Greg Tate WREG

Photo: Greg Tate WREG

Photo: Quametra Wilborn WREG