MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Future female leaders in the Mid-South visited the News Channel 3 studios Saturday morning to hear from a group of women in high positions in Memphis.

The Young Achievers Links 2 Success project made a stop at the WREG studios. Links Incorporated focuses on equipping black youth to use their intellect and spirit of achievement to become successful and productive citizens.

News Channel 3’s April Thompson hosted the group as they toured the station. They read the news in the studio using the teleprompter, and they heard from special guest speakers, like Attorney Wendy Oliver, the first African American woman to serve as Clerk of Court for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee.



“It is important for the girls to know that it is not just attorneys or judges but there are people like myself who move the table around and make sure things get done properly,” Oliver said.

“It was wonderful. They are so sweet, they are kind. Down to earth and I loved it,” Alexis Stout said, a participant with Links Inc.

The group also heard from Erica Evans, an attorney and Associate General Counsel at Memphis-Shelby County Schools and Criminal Court Judge Jennifer Fitzgerald.

Links Incorporated regional president Michelle Fowles says it is essential to expose young women to different professional opportunities.

“What the young achiever’s program does is really bring together professional women. Those who have talents, those who have experts but more importantly those who really care about our young women,” Fowles said.

“I learned a lot about what judges and lawyers do and how they became what they are today,” Morgan Hooks said, a participant.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis was also among the speakers. Chief Davis said despite staying busy running MPD, she must also remain visible in the community.

“Our young people are contently like sponges, wanting to know about our careers, and the various professions that women that are in our organization are involved in so this is going to be a great conversation,” Chief Davis said.

“I have seen her on the news for different cases and to get in the same room with her is a good experience,” Alexis Stout said.

“I have seen her on TV but hearing her talk today I was able to really see who she is,” Hooks said.

The young ladies who participated in today’s event were between the ages of 13 and 18.