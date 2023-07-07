MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The ‘Future and Friends One Big Party’ concert that was supposed to take place in Memphis next Thursday has been canceled.

The reason for the cancellation has not been revealed.

Those who already purchased tickets on Ticketmaster do not have to take action for their refund to be delivered. It will return to the form of payment it was purchased with.

This is the second time a Future concert has been canceled at the FedExForum this year. He was supposed to perform on March 10. The Forum released a statement saying, “Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond FedExForum control, the March 10 Future & Friends tour date in Memphis is no longer happening.”