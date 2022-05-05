MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who backed into a gas pump and trashed a gas station in Whitehaven after an argument with the store clerk.

According to Memphis Police, a man drove up to the parking lot of the Food Mart on Winchester Road in a 4-door sedan on April 24. As he was leaving, he reversed into a gas pump and damaged his vehicle, according to police.

Police said the man returned later to confront the clerk inside the store.

Surveillance video shows the man became upset with the clerk before kicking the door of the business, throwing the lottery stand on the ground, and breaking a glass display case.

He attempted to break another glass display case, but he was unsuccessful.

Police said the man drove off in the same 4-door sedan with heavy rear and driver-side damage.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.