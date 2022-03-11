MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services are set for a noted Memphis historian, author, and former Vietnam veteran.

Larry Batchlor passed away February 27. The alumnus of University of Memphis, formerly Memphis State, is credited with being one of the founders of the university’s Black Student Association in 1969. He acquired a B.S. degree in Pre-Law and a master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling.

He was a former FedEx executive who wrote several Black history books for children and was editor and publisher of the first Black monthly magazine in Memphis, “UG Railroad” magazine.

Mr. Batchlor wrote the 2018 play “From African Slaves to African Americans — The Juneteenth Story.”

He was an advocate for Juneteenth and Black history celebrations in Memphis. He was married and has four children.

Funeral services will be noon Monday, March 14 at Central Baptist church on Joubert Avenue.

Larry Batchlor was 76 years old.