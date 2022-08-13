MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Fighters Association has announced the funeral arrangements for a firefighter who was killed in a crash Wednesday night.

David Pleasant served with the Memphis Fire Department for 32 years before he was killed in a crash on E.H. Crump and Danny Thomas. He was 59 years old and was nearing retirement.

Saturday, the Memphis Fire Fighters Association announced Pleasant’s funeral will be held at Bellevue Baptist Church at 11 a.m. August 23.

A visitation service will be held at Bellevue Baptist at 5 p.m. Monday, August 22.

The Memphis Fire Fighters Association says more information will be released in the coming days.

“May Brother Pleasant rest in peace and his family be comforted during this time,” the association said Saturday.

Three other firefighters and one was civilian were also injured in the crash.