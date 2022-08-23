MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest.

Funeral services for David Pleasant are being held Tuesday at Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova.

Pleasant was killed while responding to a call earlier this month.

Preliminary reports indicate a driver in another vehicle ran a red light, crashing into the fire truck.

Pleasant along with the driver of the vehicle and three other firefighters were hurt.

Pleasant was the only one who did not survive

Over the weekend, a sea of red was held to pay tribute to pleasant. Many of his former colleagues who have since moved on to other departments came out to show their support.

Pleasant had been with Memphis Fire for more than 30 years.

He was one year away from retirement.