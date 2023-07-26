MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There was prayer and loving tributes from family, friends, and Memphis firefighters when they came together Wednesday to celebrate the life of Lt. Jeffrey Norman, a firefighter that was killed during a house fire last week.

Last week, the city lit up red as hundreds of firefighters and law enforcement lined up for a processional. Wednesday, firefighters saluted as Lt. Jeffrey Todd Norman’s casket was lifted into a fire engine.

After 20 years of service, Lt. Norman was killed while responding to a fire on Rile Street a week ago. MFD said a dumpster was intentionally set on fire and spread to a home. Three other firefighters were hurt while battling the blaze.

Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat remembers Lt. Norman’s legacy as one by one uniformed firefighters paid tribute to him at Bellevue Baptist Church Wednesday.

“The pain may seem insurmountable now. I want you to know that Jeff’s legacy will live in our hearts as an example of what it means to be a Memphis firefighter and a true hero,” she said.

The fire department is still asking anyone who has information on the fire to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. The Memphis Firefighter’s Association is contributing $5,000 towards reward money for information leading to the arrest of the suspected arsonist.