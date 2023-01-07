MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9.

The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m.

Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

Following his passing, the funeral home could not contact any of Parker’s relatives for them to attend his funeral.

CPD says if anyone wants to attend the service or send a representative, they would appreciate the act of support.