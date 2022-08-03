MEMPHIS Tenn.— The Mid-South is remembering two friends who were killed in a crash on I-40 over the weekend.

Multiple fundraisers are being held for, Brian Coletta and Connor Hunt, who were both employees of the restaurant group that owns Zinnie’s in Midtown.

The two men worked in operations and management. Wednesday, dozens packed Zinnie’s to support the loved ones of Coletta and Hunt.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the accident was a one-vehicle crash near Chelsea Avenue.

Co-workers told WREG Coletta and Hunt were best friends and roommates. Both are being remembered for their hard work and dedication.

“They were just the life of the party always. And if there wasn’t a party they would create one. So you know um, they brought a lot of people together and they’re still doing that even though they’re not here,” said restaurant owner, Tony Westmoreland.

Currently, donations are being raised to help both families cover funeral expenses.

“Connor has many people he leaves behind that love him dearly. Brian leaves behind two children a son and a daughter who worshipped him and all they wanted to be was just like Brian,” said friend & colleague, Kenneth Blacketer.

A vigil will be held Thursday night at Ben Yay’s starting at 7:30 followed by a series of celebrations of life events at Zinnnie’s, Carolina Watershed, and Blind Bear.

If you’d like to donate click here.