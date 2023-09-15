MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Are you ready for the weekend — because it’s finally Friday!

The Collierville Balloon Festival isn’t the only thing going on across the Memphis area this weekend.

There are so many other fun activities to get out and do with your family this weekend, from festivals to powerlifting competitions.

The Cooper-Young Festival is on Saturday. It is a free event for the whole family. There will be art, music, and crafts during this event. The festival runs from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Check out the USA Powerlifting Nationals that are being held in Memphis, which will be at the Memphis Renasant Convention Center from Friday until Sunday. Tickets for that event are $20.

The Memphis Brewfest is Saturday at Liberty Park from 3 until 6 p.m. General admission is $45 and a fast pass is $65. There will be more than 100 beers, ciders, and spiked seltzers for attendees to enjoy.

Sunday morning can be started with a yoga brunch in Audubon Park.

The event is free but registration is required. Be sure to bring a yoga mat and appetite to the park at 10:30 a.m. Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, french toast, and more.