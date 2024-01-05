MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Are you ready for the weekend — because it’s finally Friday!

Celebrate Elvis’ birthday weekend at Graceland over the next several days. Starting Friday, a birthday bash and private evening christmas tours will be going on. Saturday, tons of celebrities will be present to talk about their stories and memories of elvis. Two concerts will also be held Satuday and Sunday.

All this weekend you can watch the musical “Company” at the Orpheum Theater. The show has won five Tony Awards and tickets are still on sale. It is about a woman turning 35 and her friends wanting to know why she isn’t married yet.

The Memphis Grizzlies play an away game against the Lakers Friday, but you can still support them here locally! At 9 p.m, there will be a free watch party at Railgarten. The Claw Crew and Grizz Girls will be on hand! There will also be some swag giveaways.

Saturday is Memphis Women’s Basketball Family Day. Right now, there is a sale for four tickets and four popcorns for $20. That game is begins at 2 p.m. If think you have the fastest baby in all of Memphis, there will be a baby race! There are two divisions– walking and crawling. You can register your baby to compete right now.

Sunday, if you are looking for a thrill and have a need for speed, head over to the Landers Center in Southaven. That’s where you will find the Stoopicold 2024 Car Show and Drift Experience. This is from noon until 5 p.m.