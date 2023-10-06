MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- Are you ready for the weekend? It’s finally going to feel a little like fall outside, and there are so many fun activities for you and your kids this weekend!

Friday night is Trick or Treat on Broad. Participating shops will have treats, and maybe some tricks, for kids and adults. Costumes are recommended. This is from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Broad Avenue Arts District.

Friday is also the Memphis Bacon and Bourbon Festival at the FedEx Event Center at Shelby Farms. Tickets are still on sale for $52. A portion of all proceeds go to the Memphis Farmers Market.

Another fun activity for Friday is the Family Campfire Party at Memphis Botanic Gardens. You will sing old-fashioned campfire songs, make hot dogs and smores and take a nighttime hike. Tickets are $10 dollars for members and $15 for nonmembers.

Saturday is the St. Jude Ironman 70.3. This is a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike and 13.1 mile run. The race course begins at Shelby Farms Park and into Fayette County before heading back to Shelby Farms for the run. It starts at 7 a.m., and you can line the course and cheer on competitors throughout Shelby Farms.

Saturday you can also help support the Streetdog Foundation at Barktoberfest while sampling local craft beer. This is at Saddle Creek from noon until 4 p.m. The Streetdog Foundation is an organization that rescues, rehabilitates, and re-homes stray and abandoned dogs in Memphis. Tickets are $30-$35.