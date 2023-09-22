MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Are you ready for the weekend — because it’s finally Friday!

The MidSouth Fair is now open until October 1.

All this weekend, there are fun activities planned with the Memphis Redbirds in its series against Charlotte. There is something different for all three of those weekend games.

Friday night is faith and family night. There will be a pregame concert, and it’s also an all-you-can-eat sliders night.

Saturday, the first 5,000 fans will get a basketball jersey themed after the Grizzlies City Connect uniform. Sunday, all kids 12 and under get a free ice cream sandwich.

This weekend is also the 51st annual Pink Palace Crafts Fair. It takes place at Audubon Park today until Sunday– Friday and Saturday hours are 10 until 6. Sunday, it runs from 10 until 5. One-day passes are $10 and the weekend pass is $20.

Saturday is the Water Tower Festival in Hernando. This is from 9 until 3 on the Historic Town Square. There will be arts, crafts, vendors and a BBQ competition.

Saturday is also the High Point Arts Fair from 9 until 3 at the Shelby County Greenline Crossing. Admission is free.

Latin Fest 901 is also this Saturday at Overton Square. This is a free event from noon until 6. There will be music, dancing food and drinks.