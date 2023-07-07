MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Are you ready for the weekend? Many fun, family-friendly events are happening all across the city this Friday and into the weekend.

Tonight is Christmas in July on Broad Avenue. The shops will have specialty-themed products, treats and discounts tonight from 5 until 8.

You can also go by Board to Beers on Poplar to try out a new, pirate-themed board game. Get this– Memphians created it! There will be free pizza, and your first beer is also free. A $5 fee goes to the library, but if you RSVP, board to beers will also cover that fee.

Saturday, if you ever wanted to be a Grizz Girl, now is your chance. Open auditions are tomorrow at the Memphis Sports and Events Center. Registration opens at 8 a.m.

Want to get outside and explore your crafty side? Enjoy Paint in the Park at Audubon Park. That’s from 5 until 7. It is free, and supplies are provided. This is only open to adults, and pre-registration is required.

But, if you do want to spend your Saturday with the kiddos, family day at the Stax Museum is happening this weekend. It’s from 1 until 4, and free for the whole family. There will be music, arts, crafts and food trucks.