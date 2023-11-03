MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It is finally Friday– time for a look at what is going on all across the Memphis area this weekend.

It is Homecoming weekend for the Memphis Tigers and today is the perfect day to get ready for the big game! Tigerfest 2023 starts at 2 p.m. today. There will be inflatables, food and swag. It is followed by the homecoming parade at 4 p,m. at the parking garage on campus

Then, the pep rally at will be 5:15 p.m. at the field house with the Mighty Sound of the South performing and special appearances from the homecoming court.

And of course, Saturday is game day against South Florida! Tailgating begins at 11 a.m. and the Tiger Walk is set for 11:30 A.M. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. with a pep rally at 1 p.m. The Tigers take the field for the release of the Tigers at 1:56 and kick-off at 2.

Saturday is also the Broad Ave Art Walk in the Broad Avenue Arts District from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be more than 50 local artists, a kid craft area and more.

The Memphis Grilled Cheese Festival is Sunday at Hi Tone on North Cleveland Street. It runs from noon until 4 p.m. There will be bands, vendors, face painting, and of course, grilled cheese samples. After trying them all, you get to vote for your favorite! Tickets are $5.