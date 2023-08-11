MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It is finally Friday, and you know what that means. It is time for our weekend roundup!

So many fun, family-friendly events are happening all this weekend across the Memphis area.

It is Elvis Week right now, and there are so many ways to celebrate the king of rock and roll. Friday night is The Eras of Elvis Live Concert. Tickets are 43 to 90 dollars

Saturday at 7 p.m., you can watch the new Elvis movie starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks at the Museum of Science and History. Tickets are $15.

If you are looking for a way to end the summer fun and beat the heat, Saturday is the Crosstown Splashdown. This free event is at the Crosstown Concourse. There will be games, bubbles, a duck pond, DJ and more. This is from noon until 4:30.

Also, Saturday is the 5th Annual Chicken and Beer Festival. This is at Liberty Stadium from 6 until 10 p.m. Tickets are $40, and you must be 21 or older to attend.