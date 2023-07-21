MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s finally Friday, and that means it is time to plan for the weekend and have some fun!

With this heat, a good way to cool off this weekend is by heading to the movies. The new Barbie movie is now officially playing in theaters, and it’s expected to be one of the biggest movie hits of the summer.

If you are tired of the heat and looking forward to winter, cold weather and the holidays, head over to Grind City Brewing Company for a Christmas-in-July party. This is Friday at 6 p.m. They will have$5 drafts, free s’mores and a costume contest. The winner will get a $50 taproom gift card.

Saturday, the Mid-South Youth Camp is hosting its All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry. This is from 4 until 6 at their headquarters in Henderson. It’s $15 for adults, $10 dollars for those between six to 12 and free for anyone five and under.

If you are a bride-to-be, this is for you. The Summer Memphis Bridal Show is this Sunday and it is free. This will take place at the Whispering Woods Hotel on Hacks Cross Road from 1 until 5. You have to request your free tickets online.

Sunday night, you can enjoy the thrill of Asian street foods right here in Memphis. The Asian Night Market is from 4 until 9 at Crosstown Concourse. There will be food, music and raffles, and it is free to attend!