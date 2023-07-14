MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Happy Fri-Yay! Do you have any big plans this weekend? If not, plenty of things are happening across the Memphis area this weekend for you and your family.

Here is a look at our weekend round-up!

Tonight is Family Fun Friday at David Carnes Park on Whitehaven Lane. It’s from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free for the whole family. There will be crafts, games, live music and food trucks.

You can head over to Overton Square for a Dance Party in Chimes Square. This is from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., and it is also free.

Want to own a little piece of history? Saturday morning, the Woodruff Fontaine House Museum is cleaning out its attic. They will be hosting a sale on what they find, everything from antiques, china, crystal and party decor. That’s at 10 a.m. in the carriage house.

After you are done shopping the sale, how about trading some litter for a free pint? Memphis Made Brewing Company in Cooper-Young continues its series of litter pickups. Meet at the brewery at 12:30, and you will get a trash bag. You will then go across the neighborhood, picking up trash. Afterward, you can meet back at Memphis Made for a free beer.

On Sunday, you can relax and prepare for the week ahead with Goat Yoga! This is at Overton Park Shell from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tickets are $30. This is recommended for those seven years or older.