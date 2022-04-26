MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for first degree murder out of Memphis has been apprehended by the US Marshals in Mississippi.

Demetrius Davison, 27, was wanted by the Memphis Police Department after a shooting on April 4, 2022 on Edsel Avenue. Police found a man shot multiple times inside his vehicle. While the victim was transported to Regional One Hospital, he did not survive his injuries.

Davison was captured by the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force from Mississippi with the assistance of the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force of Memphis.

Authorities managed to track Davison to a home in Robinsonville, MS where he was arrested without incident.

Davison is awaiting extradition to Shelby County.