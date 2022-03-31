MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was convicted on gun charges after being on the run for over a year, the Department of Justice announced.



In a press release, the DOJ said 43-year-old Randy Grayson has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. There is no parole in the federal system.



Grayson pled guilty to charges on January 9, 2020, but did not attend his sentencing hearing on June 8, 2020. The DOJ said Grayson was on the run as a fugitive for almost a year and a half.

On January 15, 2017, Memphis Police officers found a silver Infiniti G35 with expired plates, with the engine running.



Police said when officers approached the vehicle, they noticed Grayson was sitting in the driver’s seat, unconscious with a black pistol in his lap.



Officers were able to wake Grayson up and retrieved the weapon without incident.



Police said Grayson had a Sig .40 caliber pistol with a round in the chamber and several in the magazine.



Police said they also found a knife clipped to his waist and had a bag of marijuana in his front pocket containing several baggies totaling 26.8 grams.



