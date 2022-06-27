MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It looks like Peabody Place will be losing another major tenant.

Frontdoor, the parent company of American Home Shield, has announced its plans to move its headquarters out of the former downtown shopping mall.

The company told WREG their space at Peabody Place is no longer “ideal” for their needs since most of their employees are working virtually but they do plan to stay in the Memphis area.

Frontdoor issued a statement about their relocation saying,

Memphis has been the headquarters location for Frontdoor, and the company remains committed to the Memphis area. Over the last two years we successfully transitioned to a virtual-first business with employees in the Memphis area and across the nation. As a virtual-first business, our current space is no longer ideal for our needs. We will be securing a location in the Memphis area that is more suitable for our headquarters and collaboration, now and into the future. Frontdoor spokesperson

This is the second major tenant Peabody Place has lost in the last year. American Home Sheild’s former owner, Service Master, relocated its headquarters from Peabody Place to Atlanta.