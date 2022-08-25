The old Front Street Fire Station was torn down Thursday to make way for the new Brooks Museum (photo by Memphis Fire Department)

The old Front Street Fire Station was torn down Thursday to make way for the new Brooks Museum (photo by Memphis Fire Department)

The old Front Street Fire Station was torn down Thursday to make way for the new Brooks Museum (photo by Memphis Fire Department)

The old Front Street Fire Station was torn down Thursday to make way for the new Brooks Museum (photo by Memphis Fire Department)

65 N. Front has been a fire station for many years (photo by Shelby Archives)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The old fire station at the corner of Front Street and Union Avenue in downtown Memphis was demolished this week to make way for the new Brooks Museum of Art.

The Memphis Fire Department said the old concrete and glass building, referred to as “The Rock,” had been home to many great firefighters over the past 55 years.

“Although we are sad to see the building torn down, we are excited to see what @BrooksMuseum has planned for the future,” MFD wrote on its Twitter account Thursday, as the building fully came down following days of demolition work.

The building at 65 N. Front was built in 1967 as the headquarters of the Memphis Fire Department. It was designed by architect A.L. Aydelott, known as the “father of modern architecture in Memphis.” Aydelott also designed Memphis City Hall.

Before that, the site had been home to Fire Station Number 5, according to the Shelby Archives. A plaque seen in photos of the old building states it was built in 1881.

The multi-level parking garage just to the north of the fire station along Front will also be demolished for the Brooks project. Both structures sit on the Promenade, a strip of public land at what was then the Memphis river wharf.

Earlier this year, the Memphis Fire Department moved its headquarters to a new state-of-the-art building in Midtown.

The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, currently located in Overton Park in Midtown, announced its plans in 2018 to open a new $105 million location on the Mississippi River bluff by 2024.

The Brooks says it houses the region’s largest collection of world art, with 10,000 objects spanning 5,000 years.

You can view plans for the new riverfront museum here.