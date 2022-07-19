MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Friends and family honored Rev. Autura Eason-Williams during a private prayer service Tuesday night at Capleville United Methodist Church.

Police said the prominent Memphis pastor was shot and killed outside her Whitehaven home during a carjacking Monday afternoon.

“Sleep has been rough,” cousin Daryl Lewis said. “Trying to make sense of it has been even rougher.”

Investigators arrested multiple juveniles including a 15-year-old they charged with murder.

“(Williams) dedicated herself to serving, especially young people,” Lewis said. “But for her to be gunned down (outside her home) I can’t get it.”

Preaching compassion and forgiveness, Lewis believes Williams would want the teen charged in her murder to turn his life around.

“She would. That’s just her thing,” Lewis said. “It doesn’t make the choice easy but when you think of what we have going on in the city, how the youth are some of the most underserved populations, we’ve got to do more.”